Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victorians are urged to get tested if they show symptoms of Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
Victorians are urged to get tested if they show symptoms of Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
News

Victoria records one new case

by Frances Vinall
12th Jun 2021 7:31 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM

Victoria recorded one new local case of Covid-19 on Saturday with three acquired in hotel quarantine.

It follows zero cases recorded on Friday, with 74 still active in the state.

The Department of Health said it was investigating the source of the new local case.

There were 15,110 tests returned in 24 hours, with 20,660 people getting the jab.

There have now been 772,135 doses of the vaccine administered in Victoria.

There are 130 exposure sites in the state, with Victorians urged to regularly check the Department of Health website to check if there are any that they have visited.

Zero cases were recorded in Queensland on Saturday.

Victoria enjoyed its second day out of strict lockdown on Saturday, but there are still many restrictions in place in the state as authorities work to suppress the latest outbreak.

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne must not have visitors to their homes.

They cannot travel more than 25km from their homes except for work, care, study or to travel to their nearest vaccination centre.

Face masks are mandatory indoors and outdoors.

Social gatherings are permitted outdoors with up to 10 people, and restaurants, bars, shops and beauty services are open with density limits in place.

It was revealed on Thursday night there had been three new positive detections of viral fragments in wastewater samples taken in the Pascoe Vale, Scoresby, Vermont and Bendigo areas.

Residents and recent visitors to the following suburbs between June 3 and 7 have been urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop:

  • Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park, Pascoe Vale; Burwood East, Forest Hill, Glen Waverley, Scoresby, Vermont South, Wantirna South, Wheelers Hill; Balwyn, Balwyn North, Blackburn, Blackburn, North, Box Hill, Box Hill North, Bulleen, Doncaster, Doncaster East, Donvale, Mitcham, Mont Albert, Mont Albert North, Nunawading, California Gully, Eaglehawk, Epsom, Huntly, Jackass Flat, Maiden Gully, Marong, North Bendigo and Sailors Gully.

Originally published as Victoria records one new case

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rental crisis: The suburbs where options are running out

        Premium Content Rental crisis: The suburbs where options are running out

        News Dozens of southeast Queensland suburbs are running dangerously low on rental properties, with families the hardest hit.

        SEQ 2032 dates to require a school holiday shift

        Premium Content SEQ 2032 dates to require a school holiday shift

        News The dates for a Brisbane 2032 Olympics have been revealed

        'He murdered his wife': Magistrate’s gut-wrenching mistake

        Premium Content 'He murdered his wife': Magistrate’s gut-wrenching mistake

        Crime “I am someone who has made that mistake. I let Bradford out."

        Olympic venues to show off best of Brisbane and beyond

        Premium Content Olympic venues to show off best of Brisbane and beyond

        News The venues in the 2032 Games proposal have been carefully selected