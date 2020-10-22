Victoria has recorded five new infections and no further deaths on Thursday, as new fears of outbreaks in Melbourne's northern suburbs emerge.

The city's 14-day rolling average has fallen from 6.2 to 6.1 on Thursday.

It comes after a child who tested positive for coronavirus went to school while he was meant to be self-isolating, forcing the closure of two schools in Melbourne's north.

East Preston Islamic College was shut on Wednesday after the grade 5 boy received his positive result.

The school has students from kindergarten to year 12.

The infected student attended classes on Monday and Tuesday.

Late on Wednesday night, the Department of Health and Human Services urged any residents of Melbourne's northern suburbs including Dallas, Roxburgh Park, Broadmeadows, Preston and West Heidelberg who are experiencing mild symptoms to be tested.

Dallas Brooks Primary School was also closed on Wednesday as a precaution after a close contact of the East Preston Islamic College student was identified there.

The DHHS issued a statement on Wednesday night warning that they expected more cases would be detected as a result.

It said cases linked to the outbreak had been found in a Broadmeadows social housing block.

Notices were sent to 120 residents asking them to self-isolate for 48 hours, to get tested and to monitor for symptoms.

There are now 10 mystery cases in Melbourne - and zero in regional Victoria.

Regional Victoria has a daily case average of just 0.4.

More detail on Thursday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

Originally published as Victoria records five new virus cases