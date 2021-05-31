Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Arcare Maidstone aged care facility was deep cleaned after a worker tested positive to coronavirus. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
Arcare Maidstone aged care facility was deep cleaned after a worker tested positive to coronavirus. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
News

Victoria records five new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
31st May 2021 7:31 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM

Victoria has recorded five new local cases of Covid-19 as the state approaches the halfway mark of its seven day snap lockdown.

There are now a total of 54 active cases in the state.

It comes as the state’s first mystery case emerged on Sunday after a staff member at the Arcare aged care home in Maidstone contracted Covid-19.

The infected staff member, a woman in her 50s, worked two days while ­infectious.

Contact tracers are yet to uncover how the worker caught the virus.

More to come

Originally published as Victoria records five new cases

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council staff morale down a year on from administration

        Premium Content Council staff morale down a year on from administration

        Council News More than 750 workers will soon start to move into new digs in the heart of the overhauled CBD

        ‘Lot to like’ about Jets effort against unbeaten leaders

        Premium Content ‘Lot to like’ about Jets effort against unbeaten leaders

        Rugby League Ipswich side never gave up on chasing a miracle victory against powerhouse Wynnum...

        Watch: Bike rider angry after being targeted by reckless youths

        Premium Content Watch: Bike rider angry after being targeted by reckless...

        News A motorcycle rider wants action on young people roaming the city streets after he...

        • 31st May 2021 7:51 AM
        ‘We did what we had to do’: Men awarded for bravery

        Premium Content ‘We did what we had to do’: Men awarded for bravery

        News Two courageous Ipswich residents, including a young man who was stabbed while...