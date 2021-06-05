Victoria records 5 new virus cases

Five new locally acquired cases in Victoria recorded on Saturday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Victoria has recorded five new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Saturday.

There was also one reported infection in hotel quarantine.

The state now has had a total of 78 active cases, while the outbreak now stands at 69 infections.

According to the Health Department, there were also 24,263 vaccine doses administered and 36,362 test results received in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the state recorded four local cases and two in hotel quarantine.

Empty streets of Melbourne are seen during the ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

The new figures come after it was revealed that the “Delta” strain of coronavirus had been found in seven people in Melbourne, including three children.

B. 1.617.2 is the same coronavirus strain that has decimated India.

An urgent search is now underway to find the source in Melbourne after genetic testing showed the strain had infected at least two people in a family of four who travelled to NSW’s Jervis Bay in late May.

Worryingly, the strain has not been traced back genetically to any existing Delta infections, including those in hotel quarantine.

The variant is different from the rest of the Victorian outbreak, another subtype of the Indian variant, known as Kappa.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said there was anecdotal evidence the Delta variant was more serious and infectious in children.

“This variant has some anecdotal reports of greater transmissibility between children,” he told reporters on Friday morning.

“There isn‘t much information about severity of illness with this variant, although there are some anecdotal reports of greater illness in children as well as greater increased transmissibility in children … we have concerns for that reason.

“However it’s been more reassuring that we tend to see less transmission in school settings and between children.

“But we have to be alive to new evidence and obviously what has occurred here.”

The lockdown remains in place for Greater Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

It comes after Acting Premier James Merlino announced on Wednesday that the initial “circuit breaker” lockdown would be extended by another week for Greater Melbourne.

Under the restrictions, people can only leave their homes for one of five reasons: to shop for food and supplies, authorised work and education, care and caregiving, exercise for a maximum of two hours a day and with one other person, and to getting vaccinated.

Originally published as Victoria records 5 new virus cases