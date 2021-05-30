Victoria recorded five new local cases of Covid-19 on the third day of the state's lockdown.

One returned traveller in hotel quarantine also tested positive. There are now a total of 49 active cases in the state.

People continue to turn out for Covid tests in droves, with 45,301 swabs taken in the past 24 hours.

More than 17,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

It is expected a press conference later on Sunday will explain the links between the new cases and the outbreak originating in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

It comes after police arrested 14 people and pepper spray was used at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday.

There are only five reasons Victorians are allowed to leave their homes for seven days: Shopping for essential goods and services, caregiving, exercise, authorised work and study, and to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The state government has empowered police to issue on-the-spot fines of $1,652 for individuals who don't comply with the emergency restrictions.

People who don't wear masks also risk $200 fines.

Under current plans the last day of lockdown will be Thursday, with the possibility of some restrictions extending beyond that, or the dates to change depending on the latest numbers.

The state recorded five new local coronavirus cases on Saturday, four on Friday and 12 on Thursday.

More to come

Originally published as Victoria records 5 new cases