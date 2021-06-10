Victoria records 4 new mystery cases

Melbourne’s lockdown will end at 11.59pm on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

Victoria has recorded four new local cases of coronavirus on Thursday as Melburnians prepare to come out of a two-week lockdown.

“The four new locally acquired cases are from the same household and investigations into acquisition source are underway,” the Department of Health said.

There are now 78 active cases and 180 exposure sites across the state.

Melburnians will be released from a two-week lockdown at 11.59pm on Thursday, but harsh Covid-19 measures will remain in a bid to keep the community virus-free.

Acting Premier James Merlino confirmed the new changes on Wednesday.

Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino announced Melbourne would ease out of lockdown on Thursday night. Picture : NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

It comes after thousands of regional Victorians were being urged to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms after viral fragments were found in sewage in Bendigo.

Residents and recent visitors to the suburbs of California Gully, Eaglehawk, Epsom, Huntly, Jackass Flat, Maiden Gully, Marong, North Bendigo and Sailors Gully between June 3 and 7 should get tested if any Covid-19 symptoms develop.

The Victorian Department of Health said the detection of fragments of coronavirus was of “interest” as there were no confirmed cases in the area.

Despite the good news that Melbourne will ease out of lockdown, Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton was still cautious.

“We have to recognise it remains a reasonably volatile situation,” he said.

“The idea of a snap back to absolutely no restrictions whatsoever, no one has done that after significant community transmission.

“We have to move by increments, safely, but with the minimum restrictions that we know will continue to control this.”

