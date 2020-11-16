Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Testing blitz opens to asymptomatic Melbourne residents
News

Victoria records 17th zero virus day

by Jack Paynter
16th Nov 2020 8:28 AM

Victoria has recorded its 17th straight day of zero new coronavirus cases and no deaths.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed zero new infections and no deaths on Monday morning.

The number of active cases remains steady at three, while there are no infections from an unknown source.

A total of 6695 tests results were received in the past 24 hours, which has fallen steadily from the 20,819 people tested on Thursday.

The last positive cases of coronavirus in Victoria were on October 30 when four infections were recorded.

Victoria hasn't recorded 17 or more consecutive days of zero new COVID-19 cases since between February 1 and 21.

Victoria has recorded 20,345 coronavirus cases and 819 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 19,523 people having recovered as of Monday.

Two Victorians are in hospital with coronavirus.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 17th zero virus day

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Premium Content Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Council News Here’s where council makes its money from and where it’s being spent

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Crime The QT names those who have fronted court on drink and drug driving charges

        What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Premium Content What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Council News The process is underway to bring new life to the 100-year-old pub, also known as...

        Scorching days to continue for Ipswich but storms on way

        Premium Content Scorching days to continue for Ipswich but storms on way

        Weather The mercury has risen to 36 C with the humidity making it feel even hotter. But...