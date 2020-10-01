Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 15 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
1st Oct 2020 9:05 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the Department of Health confirmed.

The state's death toll is now 800.

The consistently low infection numbers mean Melbourne's all-important 14-day average remains firmly below 20, standing at 15.6.

That figure must dip below five for the city to completely reopen.

Regional Victoria's 14 day average is 0.3.

There are 19 cases of an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne and none across regional Victoria.

The city's curfew was scrapped on Monday, while about 127,000 Melburnians returned to work.

Residents are now permitted to meet outside in groups of up to five people from two households.

Primary school students will also be able to return to the classroom from October 12.

If cases remain low the Premier expected Melbourne to take the third step on the state's COVID-19 recovery road map on October 19, a week earlier than originally scheduled.

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

Originally published as Victoria records 15 new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 145 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 145 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Sisters backed by local suppliers open eco-friendly pop-up

        Premium Content Sisters backed by local suppliers open eco-friendly pop-up

        News Two Ipswich sisters have joined forces with several local suppliers in an effort to...

        District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

        Premium Content District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

        News Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane

        Pisasale: Judge scathing of disgraced former mayor

        Premium Content Pisasale: Judge scathing of disgraced former mayor

        News Paul Pisasale’s crimes were wide ranging