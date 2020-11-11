Menu
Victoria records 12th virus-free day

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Nov 2020 7:40 AM

 

Victoria has recorded its 12th straight day of zero new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

There is just one case with an unknown source and four active cases across the state.

It comes as Premier Daniel Andrews offered hope to Victorians they can expect clarity on an outline for the rest of the year - to be announced later this month.

"Because so much has been given by so many for so long, on Sunday we were able to remove the 25km rule and the ring of steel, see hospitality venues take a big step forward closer to a COVID normal," Mr Andrews told parliament on Tuesday.

"We were also able to foreshadow that there will be further announcements made - subject to the epidemiology of the intervening period - there will be further changes made on November 22.

"We hope to be able to take further steps and outline what the rest of this year - that is the time between November 22 and a COVID-normal Christmas we've all worked hard to make possible - we'll have more to say about what that looks like."

From 11.59pm on November 22, Victorians can also look forward to having household gatherings of 10 and outdoor gatherings of 50.

Large sporting venues would also be able to be at 25 per cent capacity, while weddings would grow to 100 people and the same limit would apply at funerals.

Originally published as Victoria records 12th virus-free day

