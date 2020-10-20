Menu
Victoria records one new virus case

by Jack Paynter
20th Oct 2020 9:31 AM

 

Victoria has recorded just one new coronavirus case and no deaths overnight as the all important 14-day average continues to fall.

It's the state's lowest daily increase in 133 days since zero new cases were reported on June 9.

A second case has a Victorian address but is quarantining interstate after returning from overseas.

Melbourne is now entering its second day of more freedom after several harsh lockdown measures were eased on Sunday night under the third step on the government's recovery plan.

Thousands of golfers hit the course on Monday and fishers also descended on waterways after the ban on outdoor non-contact sport was lifted.

The 5km travel limit has also been relaxed to 25km, while the two-hour time restriction on exercising and socialising has been removed.

Melburnians are now able to gather outside in groups of up to 10 from two households.

The city's 14-day rolling average has fallen from 7.2 to 6.4 on Tuesday.

There are now 13 mystery cases in Melbourne - a decrease of two since Monday - and zero in regional Victoria.

 

 

Regional Victoria has a daily case average of just 0.4.

It comes after four infections and one death was recorded on Monday.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 20,320, with the death toll remaining at 817 and 136 active cases as of Monday.

More detail on Tuesday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

