Warnings ignored before Bourke Street rampage

HOURS before Dimitrious Gargasoulas allegedly used a stolen car to mow down pedestrians in Melbourne's Bourke Street, police were warned he posed a serious threat to the public.

Elite police from the Critical Incident Response Team were asked to intercept Mr Gargasoulas twice within a nine-hour period before he allegedly used the Holden Commodore to hit and kill six people about 1.40pm on January 20, 2017.

The Age has spoken to senior police about the how officers were "crippled with indecision" after being given an order to arrest Mr Gargasoulas.

It's alleged he stabbed his brother Angelo multiple times at Windsor, just outside the Melbourne CBD, about 1.30am on January 20. Police began searching for Mr Gargasoulas an hour later and the specialist team was given the order to arrest him about 4.30am.

At 5am Mr Gargasoulas stopped his car at Elsternwick McDonald's and was later temporarily surrounded by police. But an arrest was not made because officers allegedly were unwilling to take risks in line with the force's "zero harm" police chase policy, The Age reports.

The inability to act is believed to have caused a rift within the Critical Incident Response Team.

Victoria Police has not made an official comment because Mr Gargasoulas' case is before the courts. The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and 28 charges of attempted murder.

Last month, a judge ruled that a jury will decide whether Mr Gargasoulas is mentally fit to stand trial.

Prosecutor Andrew Tinney SC said the Crown's experts do not agree that Mr Gargasoulas is unfit for trial.

"There is a real and substantial question about the accused's fitness to stand trial," he told the court.

It's understood all the experts agree Mr Gargasoulas suffers from schizophrenia, but one crown expert holds a contrary view about how if affects Gargasoulas' current mental state.

He is due to face a five-day investigation hearing on June 12 before a jury, which will determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Three experts are scheduled to give specialist medical evidence about his mental state at the hearing. While the jury decides whether Gargasoulas is fit or unfit, it will be up to Justice Lex Lasry to decide what happens next.

