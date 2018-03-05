Learner’s bratty response to cops

The driver is expected to be charged with a number of driving offences. Picture: Steve Tanner

A LEARNER driver is facing a hefty fine and a likely court date after a joy ride with two underage passengers.

The teen, who has not been named, was driving in Epping, 20km north of the Melbourne CBD, on Sunday afternoon when he attracted the attention of police.

They said the teen, driving a Ford Territory, was allegedly travelling "above the 60km/h limit" along Oherns Rd before 12.30pm.

Police say the vehicle made a U-turn and sped up. When police attempted to intercept, the vehicle allegedly reached speeds of 140km/h.

"Police intercepted the vehicle a short time later on Cotters Rd and discovered a 16-year-old driver from Epping behind the wheel, along with two underage passengers," police said in a statement.

A learner driver was allegedly travelling at 140km/h in a 60km/h zone. Picture: John Appleyard

"When questioned by officers, the driver responded with, 'No comment.'"

The vehicle was impounded at a cost of $896.10. Police said the teen is expected to be charged with speeding, failing to display L-plates and other traffic-related offences.

The incident comes a day after a 20-year-old learner driver crashed in Berwick, in Victoria's southeast.

The car, carrying four people, crashed into another vehicle, also with four occupants, just after midnight on Saturday. Police said they were investigating the crash and that all eight people were taken to hospital and lucky to be alive.

Learner drivers in Victoria are required to carry their learner's permit, display their L-plates and have an experienced driver beside them at all times when driving.