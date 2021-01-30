Menu
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Victoria continues COVID-free streak

by Gerard Cockburn
30th Jan 2021 9:22 AM

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in Saturday's numbers.

The promising figure, marking 24 days of no community transmission, comes as 13,072 Victorians got tested in the 24 hours to midnight.

One new case was reported in the state's hotel quarantine system.

On Friday evening border restrictions with New South Wales were eased.

The Cumberland local government area in Sydney has now moved from red to orange under the Victorian government permit system, with all other Greater Sydney zones transitioning to green.

Residents in the Cumberland area need to get a COVID-19 test in the first three days of being in Victoria.

All other Sydney residents can travel to Victoria without a test but still need to apply for a permit.

