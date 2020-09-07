Victoria has recorded 41 new cases of coronavirus, the state's lowest daily increase since late June.

Nine more people have died from the virus, taking the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 675.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 19,550, with Monday's new case figure also lower than Sunday's 63.

The figures were released by the Department of Health and Human Services over Twitter on Monday morning, with more detail expected later at the Premier's media conference.

It's the lowest daily increase since 41 cases were reported on June 28.

It comes as Melbourne's stage 4 lockdown was extended for another fortnight when Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state's road to recovery on Sunday.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of restrictions from September 28.

The figure is currently 89.21 cases, the Herald Sun reports.

However, from 11.59pm on September 13 the outdoor exercise and recreation limit will be increased to two hours per day, the curfew will be eased to 9pm and Melburnians living alone will be able to form a "single social bubble" with another single household.

Originally published as Victoria cases lowest in two months