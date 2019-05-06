‘Psychopathic’ monster free in weeks

Tasmania’s worst killer, Jamie John Curtis, 63, is tipped to be free again by July. Picture: Supplied

A sadistic killer rapist could be free by early July after lodging a parole application despite pleas from relatives of his victims to keep him behind bars.

Jamie John Curtis, 63, was released from Tasmania's notorious Risdon Prison last year after serving 32 years of a life sentence for the repeated rape and torture of a young woman and the sadistic murder of a young man.

On Friday, news.com.au exclusively published the first photograph of Curtis to appear in the media after it emerged he had made a mockery of his parole conditions by romancing a string of unsuspecting women he met on dating sites using fake names.

While most of the women were horrified to discover they'd had dinner with Tasmania's most notorious killer, one fell head over heels in love with him. Sharon (surname withheld) has stated her intention to marry Curtis, a diagnosed psychopath, despite the best efforts of police to keep them apart.

Officers took out a restraining order preventing any contact between the couple for a year after Sharon's adult children alleged Curtis had beaten her up during an extended stay at his former Sandy Bay flat in September.

'PURE EVIL TO THE CORE'

Curtis has been returned to jail twice since October for breaching parole and community orders. Last week he was sentenced to three months - a term he has already completed after time served.

A Justice Department spokesman told news.com.au Curtis lodged an application with the Parole Board of Tasmania earlier today, with a hearing date set for July 12. Given there are no new or outstanding charges hanging over him, he is likely to be freed soon after.

That is a terrifying prospect for relatives of Curtis victim Dean Allie, 22, who was beaten, tortured with boiling water and forced to watch a 19-year-old woman raped repeatedly over 12 hours before being stabbed to death.

"I'm worried the police won't be able to protect me. I'm pretty certain he will reoffend," his rape victim, who cannot be named, told The Mercury after Curtis was released for the first time last June.

"I don't think anyone who did what he did should be released from prison. He's pure evil to the core."

Curtis's 2018 parole report outlines fears expressed by Mr Allie's family and his rape victim that he will seek revenge, yet still recommends his release.

"It is clear from those statements that the crimes committed by the Applicant had a devastating impact upon his victims and their families," the report says.

"They continue to be haunted by thoughts of the applicant's crimes, are extremely fearful of the prospect of the applicant being released and encountering him in the community. It is also clear that his victims have experienced profound psychological difficulties in their adult life.

"Each of the victims who have provided a Victim Impact Statement to the Board opposed the applicant being granted parole due to the danger they believe he continues to pose to the public and themselves."

Sharon says Curtis told her about his evil past on their second meeting and believes he’s a changed man. The couple is engaged to be married, despite a restraining order keeping them apart. Picture: Supplied

According to court documents, Sharon's adult children walked into Burnie Police Station in the state's northwest last September and alleged Curtis had beaten her up and was holding her against her will.

They said their mother told them Curtis "flipped out" and attacked her after she told him she wanted to leave.

Sharon later denied the story, telling a reporter outside a Hobart court last year that facial injuries, including a black eye, were the result of "too many Sambuccas". A bruise on her hand was from "dropping a bottle of shampoo" on it, she said.

Fearing Curtis could kill again, police took out a restraining order on Sharon's behalf - but against her wishes - which bars the couple from seeing each other until September.

"I believe (Curtis) is likely to further assault, cause serious injury or death to (Sharon) if his current behaviour continues," a Burnie police officer said in documents tendered to court.

Messages from Sharon obtained by news.com.au show her berating members of a Facebook justice forum for "creating sh*t" and getting Curtis sent back to jail - albeit temporarily.

"I'm sorry for falling in love with him because I don't see him as the person you do," she wrote.

"The real fact is you all just want him locked up. Has anyone of yous (sic) just thought for one minute would I truly be fighting for any of this if he had did (sic) what he was supposed to have done to me?"

PSYCHOPATHIC TRAITS 'MELLOW WITH AGE'

In a 2018 report justifying its decision to release Curtis, the Parole Board of Tasmania notes his "dysfunctional upbringing and history of abuse of alcohol".

It said a 2016 assessment of Curtis found "clear evidence of personality disorder with a high number of psychopathic traits" but bizarrely suggests he might grow out of his psychopathy - an incurable condition one is born with and dies with.

"It was noted that the applicant was then 60 years old, that offending does reduce as age advances and that the more difficult aspects of anti-social personality or psychopathic personality also tend to mellow or reduce with age," the report states.

"His treating psychologist noted that a personality disorder is enduring and essentially a way of being and therefore cannot be cured. Psychological interventions can, however, assist individuals with personality disorders to improve their coping skills and behavioural choices. "This was noted to be long term work requiring intensive engagement. The key risk factors he identified were the nature of the applicant's offences, his personality disorder, denial and poor insight into his personality and verbally facile nature. His key protective factor is his age together with his employment, hobbies and therapeutic compliance."

Following his release last June, Curtis worked as a cleaner for one of the country's wealthiest property developers, which also provided him with a flat to rent in the scenic Hobart suburb of Sandy Bay.

"The applicant has secured employment in the community," the parole board noted in its report.

"On release he will be offered increased responsibilities and full-time hours. This has been verified by his employer. It is clear that he is a highly regarded employee.

"His employer has organised private rental accommodation for the applicant. The applicant has commenced paying rent to secure that accommodation pending the decision of the Board."

News.com.au understands that Curtis has already fulfilled one of the conditions he'll have to meet at his July 12 parole hearing - which is having a place to live on the outside.

It is not clear whether the accommodation is being provided by the same employer who looked after Curtis last year.