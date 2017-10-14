Victim's brother wants courts to be tougher on violence

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

THE brother of Ipswich one punch killing victim Lindsay Ede says the sentence given to Armstrong Renata yesterday will not do enough to curb senseless violence.

Terry Bishop, whose brother Mr Ede died after being attacked by then-teenager Ariik Mayot in June, 2015, at Goodna, said the courts needed to set a stronger precedent against those found guilty of the new offence of unlawful striking causing death.

In March this year, Mayot was the first person in Queensland to be sentenced under the new laws.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of life in jail, however Mayot was sentenced to just under six years in jail, meaning that with time already served, he would be eligible for parole in 2020.

The sentence was met with dismay by Mr Ede's family at the time, and members of the family are still involved in an annual "One Punch Kills" campaign in an effort to raise awareness of the problem.

Renata was yesterday sentenced to seven years in jail for the January, 2016, attack on Cole Miller in Fortitude Valley.

He must serve 80% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Mr Ede said he was happy for the grieving Miller family because the Renata's sentence was tougher than Mayot's, but said he was concerned that the courts were still not going hard enough.

"It's not going to stop one-punch deaths," he said.

"It is good to see that the justice system is recognising the seriousness of these offences, but I wonder how many other people will die before they really come down hard on offenders."

Mr Bishop and other family members and friends have participated in an annual memorial walk in honour of Mr Ede, retracing the grandfather's last steps from his former home in Redbank Plains, over to a now-dedicated park in Albert St, Goodna.

The family has vowed to continue its campaign to stop one-punch deaths.