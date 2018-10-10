Victim speaks out after brutal CQ pub bashing attack

Matthew Reed was assaulted at an Emerald Hotel on September 30.

WHAT was supposed to be a fun night out with friends in Emerald celebrating the rugby league grand final turned into a living nightmare for 28-year old Matthew Reed.

The former Mackay man who now lives in Ipswich, was left with a blow out fracture to his left eye socket, a fractured nose, a deviated septum and an abrasion to his left eyeball after being assaulted at a hotel in Emerald on the night of September 30.

Mr Reed said he noticed a heated argument going on between a man and a woman and approached the couple to intervene.

"I had gone out to the smoking area at the pub and I heard a man yelling at a female," Mr Reed said.

"I said to him 'listen mate just calm down" and it was at that time he started to walk towards me.

"I put my arm out to keep him away," he said

"And that's when I copped a massive hit to the left side of my head. I fell to the ground and kept getting punched.

"I was in so much pain and I didn't know when it would end.

"When I finally put my head up to get a glimpse of who was hitting me, I got a kick in the face from the female who I was defending."

A police spokesman said the incident was under investigation.

He confirmed that no-one had been arrested or charged in relation to the assault.

Mr Reed says he is is now putting the pieces of his life back together and is facing a long and difficult road to recovery.

He may still need facial reconstruction surgery to repair his eye socket and severely broken nose.

"The doctors are waiting for the swelling to go down so they can make a final call," Mr Reed said.

"Even if I don't require surgery, the recovery time will be around 8-10 weeks."

Although the 'one punch can kill' campaign is widely promoted, Mr Reed believes the message isn't getting through to people.

His experience has made him determined to prevent future attacks and ensure society is aware of the effects that violence can have on a person's life. "A coward punch doesn't just affect the victim, it affects their entire family.

"In the space of two or three seconds, you can completely ruin someone's life.

"I haven't been able to work or spend quality time with my son."

Anyone with information about the assault is urged to contact police.