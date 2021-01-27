Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Shih was attacked in Dawson Phipps Park in Gatton on January 20.
Andrew Shih was attacked in Dawson Phipps Park in Gatton on January 20.
News

Victim says attacker used racial slurs in alleged assault

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Jan 2021 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was allegedly brutally assaulted in a Lockyer Valley park said his attacker hurled racial slurs at him before repeatedly punching him in the head.

Andrew Shih was walking his dog in the evening on Wednesday, January 20 at Dawson Phipps Park in Gatton.

“Suddenly, a racist man came out of nowhere yelling at me ‘go back to where you’re from, I’m gonna … kill you’,” he wrote on Facebook.

“He then beat me down to the ground and kept punching my head.

“I was eventually sent to the hospital and hospitalised overnight.

“I suffered from severe concussion with some memory loss and had multiple bruises and abrasions on my face, knees, elbows, hands, and hip.

“It will take a long time for my brain to fully recover as it impairs my memory and the ability to process information.

“Unfortunately, I did not bring my phone with me as I thought it would just be a normal afternoon to me and my dog.”

The alleged attack occurred about 5.40pm.

It is understood police are not investigating it as a racially motivated attack but racial slurs were used in the alleged assault.

Mr Shih is calling on anyone who witnessed the alleged attack to contact police.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said earlier in the week the incident may have followed an altercation with a motorist driving a white ute.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, call Gatton police on 4631 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 131 444.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged after alleged sword attack at Ipswich servo

        Premium Content Man charged after alleged sword attack at Ipswich servo

        Crime A 40-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm

        • 27th Jan 2021 11:35 AM
        Lucky escape after vehicle crashes on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Lucky escape after vehicle crashes on Warrego Hwy

        News Minor delays were reported on the highway for a short period of time.

        Ipswich Hockey's 'more normal' season: See vital information

        Premium Content Ipswich Hockey's 'more normal' season: See vital information

        Sport Check out the important upcoming events and plans to provide a COVID-safe year of...

        Mum’s shopping stolen by opportunistic ‘low-life’

        Premium Content Mum’s shopping stolen by opportunistic ‘low-life’

        News A mum has taken to social media after her groceries were swiped at a popular...