Serial rapist will do it again: victim

A WOMAN raped at gunpoint as a 12-year-old by Queensland's most notorious serial sex predator Robert John Fardon has spoken of her horror that he will soon be living unsupervised in the community.

And child safety advocates have called for Fardon's eventual whereabouts to be made public, including Bruce Morcombe, who warned: "God help our children to be safe from people like him."

Fardon, now aged 69 and suffering from emphysema, has spent the past five years in supervised housing at Wacol after spending half his life in prisons for various rapes.

But a Supreme Court decision not to renew his supervision order has ended a years-long battle by the Queensland Government to keep him locked up, and he will be free in October.

Fardon, born in Tweed Shire, was released into Ipswich in 2007, sparking fury from locals and an intense political backlash.

Former Federal member for Blair Cameron Thompson claimed at the time Ipswich was being used as a "dumping ground" for child sex offenders.

"He has put me through hell for 40 years almost now, but more so the system has actually let us down. The system is absolutely disgusting," said Sharon Tomlinson, who ­survived a horrific attack by Fardon as a girl.

One of Queensland's worst sex predators, Robert John Fardon, will soon be set free and left unsupervised, despite multiple rapes over many years. https://t.co/dIKIXO6M9c @BenBMurph #7News pic.twitter.com/mnZLj9eDTe — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) August 28, 2018

"I am not living in fear of him for myself. I am living in fear for the community.

"What if he does get a ­little girl, or a little boy, or a disabled woman, or someone like that that he befriends?"

She said other survivors were also devastated.

"This is an evil, premeditated predator that is after the most vulnerable he can get ... somebody who goes out there and destroys lives."

The application by ­Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath to renew Fardon's order said a lack of supervision would "increase the risk that he will commit a serious sexual offence".

The court disagreed after psychiatric experts deemed him a "low risk" of reoffending.

Robert John Fardon

He will no longer be subject to curfews or restrictions on where he can live.

Fardon's first sexual offence dates back to 1967, when, as an 18-year-old, he molested a girl under the age of 10.

In 1978, he raped 12-year-old Ms Tomlinson at gunpoint when she was a guest at his party.

When her 15-year-old sister tried to save her, Fardon bashed her.

Sharon Tomlinson

In 1988, 20 days after getting out, he raped and brutally bashed another woman.

In 2008, he was arrested and again charged with rape, which he was alleged to have carried out while subject to a supervision order.

He was convicted, but that was set aside on appeal.

Fardon was the first person kept in prison indefinitely under the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act 2003.

He was released under a supervised order, but continued to live on prison grounds when the government rejected every proposed address he provided.

In October, he will be free, although it is unclear where he will live.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe, whose son Daniel was murdered by another ­serial sex offender, said the public had a right to know if Fardon was living nearby.

Shadow attorney-general David Janetzki said the Government needed to appeal the court's decision.