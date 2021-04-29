Victim not surprised serial sex attacker back in court

The still deeply traumatised victim of a man released from jail for sexually assaulting three women says it is no surprise that he has been back in court.

The still deeply traumatised victim of a man released from jail for sexually assaulting three women says it is no surprise that he has been back in court.

The still deeply traumatised victim of a Townsville man released from jail for sexually assaulting three women says it is no surprise that he has been back before the courts.

In a widely publicised Supreme Court ruling in November 2019, Pais Wanman Penningson was released from jail despite the court acknowledging he posed a "serious danger" to the community.

He was being held under the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act 2003 for the violent attacks on the women.

The court ruled that despite the danger, the then 23-year-old's risk to the community could be mitigated by a comprehensive five-year supervision order.

Violent sex offender Pais Wanman Penningson who tried to rape a woman in front of her nine-year-old daughter and continues to pose a “serious danger to the community” walked free from jail in late 2019.

One of the victims told the Townsville Bulletin this morning that the Queensland Corrective Services victims register had informed her that Penningson had been incarcerated last year for breaching the supervision order.

A Townsville Police source confirmed the breach of one of Penningson's 34 supervision conditions, namely a provision relating to drug use.

In addition, Penningson has fronted court on a public nuisance charge, which was dealt with on February 9, and is now free.

The victim, a recluse "living in darkness" outside of Townsville, said the victims register informed her of the initial decision to release Penningson due to "overcrowding" in the Townsville Correctional Centre, as well as the supervision breach.

Asked if she was surprised by the reoffending, the 40-year-old said, "No, I knew it was a matter of time."

The woman was the second of Penningson's three victims.

In the first attack, Penningson assaulted a woman, 27, who was jogging in Wulguru, fleeing the scene after the woman's husband came to her aid.

Just hours late, the man, who is intellectually disabled, broke into the second victim's home.

She said she was only just beginning to process what occurred.

"I am only just going into that with the psychologist now," she said.

"He broke into my home, he had a knife to my throat, he told my daughter (aged 9) that he's going to have sex with me and then kill me and then he's going to do the same to her."

It was previously reported that Penningson fled the home after the victim snapped the blade of the knife.

She said she had not worked since and was a prisoner in her own home.

"I live in darkness really, I stay home with the doors locked and don't really go anywhere."

She said she only returned to Townsville for appointments with her psychologist but she feared ever crossing paths with Penningson again, saying she avoided a number of areas, including Wulguru.

The victim said her teenaged daughter was similarly affected, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Penningson, who was charged with the robbing and assaulting a sex worker in the third attack, may now be living in Deeragun.

Originally published as Victim not surprised serial sex attacker back in court