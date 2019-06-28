Elderly victim left with “flesh hanging out”

A 63-year-old North Lakes man was allegedly attacked by three large dogs at Burpengary home on Saturday.

A 63-year-old North Lakes man was allegedly attacked by three large dogs at Burpengary home on Saturday.

WARNING: Graphic content

RSPCA CEO Mark Townend has slammed poor pet ownership in the wake of an alleged vicious dog attack north of Brisbane that left an elderly man with "flesh hanging out" of his arm.

A 63-year-old North Lakes man was seriously injured in Burpengary on Saturday when three large canines allegedly "rushed" him.

A Moreton Bay Regional Council spokeswoman said the victim was doorknocking properties to raise funds for ovarian cancer research around 4pm when the dogs attacked.

A 63-year-old North Lakes man was allegedly attacked by three large dogs at Burpengary home on Saturday.

"Multiple deep puncture wounds to the victim's left arm and left leg, which required surgery to clean the bone and stitching," she said.

"The victim described his arm following the attack as having 'flesh hanging out' and struggled to walk after the attack."

All three dogs have been seized as council rangers investigate the matter.

RSPCA CEO Mr Townend said it would only get involved if there is a case of animal cruelty, but reiterated the need for responsible pet ownership.

A 63-year-old North Lakes man was allegedly attacked by three large dogs at Burpengary home on Saturday.



"A dog should be able to be on a property and someone walking in the front door, shouldn't be threatened by dog, majority of dogs aren't like that.

"People need to socialise their animals," he said. "The more aggressive dogs in the community, the less people want to adopt.

"Dogs aren't born aggressive, it's the way they're treated and socialised. You'll find aggressive dogs with aggressive people.

"A dog should be able to be on a property and someone walking to the front door shouldn't be threatened."

A similar incident occurred in the Moreton Bay Regional Council in January this year when a door-to-door saleswoman was attacked at the front of a Deception Bay property.

There were more than 700 dog attacks reported to Moreton Bay Regional Council in the 2018 calendar year.