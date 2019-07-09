Victim of horror unlicensed driver car smash breaks silence

Betty Schneider was involved in a crash with an alleged unlicensed driver.

Betty Schneider was involved in a crash with an alleged unlicensed driver. Rob Williams

BATTERED, bruised, anxious and feeling noticeably lighter in the hip pocket.

The impact of a serious crash on Yamanto woman Betty Schneider and her friend is obvious.

Mrs Schneider, 82, was a passenger in a car her friend was driving at Eastern Heights about 1.40pm on June 6 when it will be alleged that an unlicensed driver went through the stop sign at the corner of Whitehill and Robertson roads.

READ THE COURT STORY HERE

The impact sent the innocent party airborne, with the car's side air bags activating.

"People who witnessed the crash were amazed we were still alive. Both cars were written off," Ms Schneider said.

"My friend, the driver, now has no car, and will only receive market value, and may even have to pay the $800 excess.

"This is happening too often. We the innocent ones suffer physically for months and mentally, forever."

Mrs Schneider suffered severe bruising in the crash and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for observation.

She was released later that evening. Her friend, 50, who did not wish to be identified, was taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation and was also released later in the evening.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that a female aged in her mid-teens who was a passenger in the other vehicle was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a minor leg injury.

The pain of Mrs Schneider's injuries has prevented her from fulfilling her usually active lifestyle.

The crash may have had an even more traumatising effect on Mrs Schneider's daughter Gayle Salmon, who rushed to the scene only to find her mother had already been carted away.

"I started crying because I thought mum must be dead," Mrs Salmon said.

"I didn't know what was going on, it was terrifying."

Police have confirmed a 20-year-old woman has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.

A police spokeswoman said investigations into the crash and events leading to it were ongoing.

The woman is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 8.

Ms Schneider said she wanted to thank the people who came to her aid at the crash scene, particularly the Queensland Ambulance Service.