Vic’s tip to stay sprightly

At 84 years young, Victor Green is as sharp as a tack, and believes that keeping active is the secret to a long and happy life.

In the early 1950s, Victor came within a couple of punches of making the Helsinki Olympics, narrowly missing selection in the heavyweight boxing.

Boxing took all his time as a young man, but it didn’t take him long to find a new pursuit.

For more than a decade Victor dedicated his life to cycling, and at one point held the world record for the fastest mile on the planet, at 2 minutes and 1 second.

Today Victor lives in a retirement village at North Ipswich, and believes every day you have to set yourself goals.

Born in 1935 in Paddington, Victor has spent his life in the south east of the state, and did his national service at 17 based in Kelvin Grove in 1952.

“I had my call up at 17, you had to go…you had no option,” he said.

“I was okay with it, I didn’t mind it, it was something I was happy to do. We were ready for action if required for Korea and Malaya.”

Victor didn’t see any action,, but it was the beginning of a period of time in his life when he didn’t sit still for very long, and after missing his spot in the Olympics, he found a new passion.

“One of my sisters was dating a boy from western districts and he offered to teach me to ride a bike properly, which he did,” Victor said.

“Bikes then were much heavier than today, and I was talking to someone the other day about this, because many people don’t realise how much adjusting you can do with a bike.

“I still offer advice to people about cycling. I always thought that if I can achieve what I’ve set out to do with cycling, I’ll be happy.

“I still have a certificate for recording the fastest mile in the world at that time. I don’t know how long it stood, but I put it down to continuous training, working hard, and lots of weight training.”

It is this attitude to setting goals and striving to achieve that Victor still carried to this day, and he’s happy to share his secrets.

“Boxing and cycling are great disciplines. You have to turn up, you have to do the training, do what you’re told to do and when you get to the top, which I did, you think to yourself ‘I achieved what I set out to do’. That was good for me.

“A doctor told me recently that I needed to lose some weight, and I said to him ‘tell me what you want me to do and I’ll do it’.”

Victor set out on his quest, and now has his weight down, his blood pressure down, and enjoys walking.

“It’s never the end of the road. You can get to a certain distance, but if you keep at it you can go further,” he said.