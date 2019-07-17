Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman may soon walk free over fatal bashing

17th Jul 2019 11:24 AM

A woman who encouraged two men to bash a Victorian father later found dead in a shallow grave may walk free from jail in a month.

Natalie Dalton was initially charged with murder over the death of 39-year-old Jade Goodwin, whose body was found on the Mornington Peninsula in October 2017.

She instead admitted urging two men to bash Mr Goodwin as payback for an unproven claim he raped a woman.

On Wednesday, she was jailed in the Victorian Supreme Court for two-and-a-half years, with a minimum one year and eight months, after pleading guilty to intentionally causing serious injury.

With more than a year and six months already served awaiting sentence, she could be free in a month.

Prosecutors previously conceded Dalton was not responsible for Mr Goodwin's death.

jade goodwin murder natalie dalton parole

Top Stories

    Women in hospital following early crash

    premium_icon Women in hospital following early crash

    News TWO WOMEN were injured in a crash at Milbong in the early hours of this morning.

    • 17th Jul 2019 11:50 AM
    Ipswich teen's dedication earns him prestigious award

    premium_icon Ipswich teen's dedication earns him prestigious award

    News A local teenager has received the highest honour a scout can achieve

    • 17th Jul 2019 11:43 AM
    Dodgy ticket re-seller charging big bucks for Ipswich shows

    premium_icon Dodgy ticket re-seller charging big bucks for Ipswich shows

    News A questionable ticket reseller is targeting Ipswich events.

    Paul Pisasale stone-faced for first day in the dock

    premium_icon Paul Pisasale stone-faced for first day in the dock

    Crime Paul Pisasale is currently on trial.

    • 17th Jul 2019 11:12 AM