Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Helen Salaris, wife of Tony Salaris, and her daughters speak to media about the death of Tony.
Helen Salaris, wife of Tony Salaris, and her daughters speak to media about the death of Tony.
Crime

Teenager in court over grandfather's death

by Caroline Schelle
12th Dec 2019 1:25 PM

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a 73-year-old grandfather in suburban Melbourne.

The 17-year-old is accused of killing Antonio Salaris, who died near his Kilsyth home in August 2018.

It was the first time the teen - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been in custody.

The court was told there was CTV footage available in the case, and also forensic evidence, including DNA, that needed to be analysed.

The boy will appear in court for a committal mention in April.

antonio salaris crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich basketballers part of new elite link to NBL

        premium_icon Ipswich basketballers part of new elite link to NBL

        Sport IT’S all systems go at the Ipswich Basketball Association as city officials prepare to share in the benefits of next year’s new elite NBL 1 North competition.

        The glaring omission in Carl Wulff's corruption tell-all

        premium_icon The glaring omission in Carl Wulff's corruption tell-all

        News Former council CEO's corruption commission movie cops outrage.

        Doors close on bakeries leaving suburb in shock

        premium_icon Doors close on bakeries leaving suburb in shock

        Business After 26 years of trading local bakery suddenly closes just months after opening a...

        Woman stole house keys in home robbery of elderly man

        premium_icon Woman stole house keys in home robbery of elderly man

        Crime A middle-aged woman caught up in a home invasion in which an elderly man was...