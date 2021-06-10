Menu
Parts of Victoria have been battered by heavy rains. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Vic man found dead in floodwaters

by Anton Nilsson
10th Jun 2021 4:54 PM | Updated: 5:18 PM

A man has been found dead in floodwaters in south eastern Victoria.

Police said first responders were called to Starlings Lane near Woodside around 1.45pm after a member of the public saw a car that was almost submerged in floodwaters.

Officers found the dead man by the car after they arrived.

The man was believed to be aged in his 60s.

The body was retrieved by a rescue team and police have opened an investigation.

The force also said it would prepare a report for the coroner.

Woodside is a village located about 70km south of Traralgon in Gippsland.

More to come.

Originally published as Vic man found dead in floodwaters

