Vets proud of war sacrifices

Vietnam Veterans Day commemoration service at Club Services Ipswich.

VIETNAM Veteran Graham Bickle was only 30 years old and married with a young son when he was called upon to serve his country.

The North Booval resident was part of No 2 Squadron, serving from September 1970 until the squadron was withdrawn from the campaign in June 1971.

Despite spending less than a year at war, Mr Bickle was unfortunate enough to see the loss of the only two Canberra Bombers to succumb to battle throughout the entire Australian campaign in Vietnam.

The first of those aircraft went missing without a trace during a bombing mission, and contained Toowoomba navigator Bob Carter, who Mr Bickle sat next to on the plane on the way to fight in Vietnam.

The plane and Mr Carter's remains were not found and repatriated for another 40 years.

The second Canberra was shot down by a surface-to-air missile, and contained Ipswich navigator Al Pinches who, along with the pilot, was able to safely eject and was later rescued by American soldiers.

Mr Pinches returned to Ipswich and became a schoolteacher.

"I don't like talking about it too much, you tend to keep a lot of it to yourself," Mr Bickle said of his memories of Vietnam.

"But I have no regrets. At the time I believed what we were doing was worthwhile, and when you speak to the Vietnamese people who came over here by boat, they certainly appreciate what we did."

Mr Bickle and his wife welcomed a second child, a girl, into the world following his safe return home.

These days he's also a proud grandfather.

Mr Bickle joined about 30 other veterans at Ipswich's Vietnam Veterans Day commemorations at CSI last Friday.

Similar services were also conducted at Goodna and Rosewood.

"It's a good opportunity to get together and see people who you probably only see once a year," Mr Bickle said.