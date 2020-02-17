Vets like Lee in form for state titles quest

SENIOR Sports player Lee Scudds received a welcome boost preparing for this weekend’s state vigoro titles at Boonah.

Her first division Sports team held on to top spot in the hotly contested Ipswich competition despite an outright victory from major challengers TC United.

Sports will retain their narrow advantage after beating Occasionals by 17 runs on the first innings in Saturday’s latest match at East Ipswich.

TC United is in second place after their outright victory by four runs over defending champions Wildcats.

Scudds is representing the Ipswich Veterans team at the latest state championships starting on Friday at Boonah.

“We’ve got quite a strong side,’’ she said, having missed only two Queensland championships during her lengthy vigoro career.

“There maybe one new player in there (Kelly O’Doherty) but she has played vigoro before for Boonah. She is pretty good at was she does. She’s the wicketkeeper.’’

Regular opening batter and bowler Scudds expects the Kerryn Graham-led Vets team to be competitive against teams from Fassifern and Cairns this weekend.

Ipswich faces the home team first at 11.45am before an afternoon clash with Cairns.

“I like to win but I also like to socialise,’’ Scudds said, typifying the spirit the state titles matches are played in.

“I’m just hoping the rain stays away and it’s not going to be very hot.’’

Fassifern matches were called off on Saturday due to the fields being waterlogged.

In her latest first division match, Scudds said batting was the key to victory.

Sports put on 72 in the first innings before holding Occasionals to 57.

Amanda Wraight, Kelly O’Doherty and Kim Blanchfield led the way with the bat.

Megan Packer (3/21), Tania Whyatt (3/23) and Scudds (2/12) were chief wicket-takers.

“It certainly was an important win,’’ Scudds said, aware Sports have to play TC United and Wildcats in their final two matches before the finals.

Ipswich Vigoro Association president Deanne Lawrie top scored for Occasionals with 20 and snared 5/34.

Lawrie is in the Ipswich Senior 1 side also opening their state titles campaign at Boonah on Friday.

Ipswich captain Clare Gillett mae 46 not out preparing to lead her side in weekend games against Fassifern, Cairns and Townsville.

Ipswich plays Cairns first up in Friday’s Senior 1 competition.

Last Saturday’s matches featured the annual Heart Kids day in the under-14 competition.

Look out for a spread in Wednesday’s Junior Sport section.