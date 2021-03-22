Vets’ hopes up with Senate Inquiry into pension scheme

Laidley veteran Jim Nicholls says he feels encouraged by news of a Senate Inquiry into the Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefit Scheme.

THE LONG battle involving thousands of retired defence force personnel has hit an important milestone, with Federal Labor successful in its push for a Senate inquiry into the handling of Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefits.

Labor moved motions to refer both the Totally and Permanently Incapacitated pension and the DFRDB scheme to Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade References Committee for inquiries, with the support of the Greens and all crossbench Senators.

The administration of the DFRDB has been of particular interest across the Ipswich region, where former servicemen including Kel Ryan and Jim Nicholls have been campaigning for the government to recognise that members were given the wrong information about the scheme and subsequently ripped off over many years.

Retired RAAF member Jim Nicholls, of Laidley, is one of about 55,000 former defence personnel who claim the government has continued to wrongly take a deduction out of their pension in exchange for a lump sum – known as a commutation – that they collected upon their retirement.

Pension recipients claim they were told the fortnightly deduction from their payment would only continue over a predetermined normal life expectancy, whereas the government claims the retirees have misunderstood how the scheme works, and that the deduction is permanent.

Retirees like Mr Nicholls have had enough deductions taken to pay back the lump sum multiple times.

“Given what has happened in the past I’m not exactly leaping up and down,” Mr Nicholls said.

“This fight has been going on 40-odd years and we’ve never given up, even after the Libs staged a sham investigation in 2019.”

Veterans advocate and retired RAAF member Ken Stone has been campaigning for justice on the DFRDB scheme.

The campaign resulted in what looked like a small victory in 2019, with an investigation announced by Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester in March 2019, to be conducted by Commonwealth Ombudsman Michael Manthorpe PSM.

To the bitter disappointment of those affected, the Commonwealth Ombudsman found Defence provided misleading advice to ADF members about their options to commute or exchange part of their pension for a lump sum, and that this constituted defective administration.

In its response, however, the government did not provide any compensation to former defence personnel or make any changes to the scheme.

An apology was issued, but it fell flat.

The campaign was reignited in the face of that finding and Member for Blair Shayne Neumann announced last Friday that the motion for Senate Inquiries into the schemes had been successful.

Avid campaigner Ken Stone said he was contacted by staff working for federal politicians — notably Senator Bob Katter and Senator Jacquie Lambie — in February, requesting full details of the issue to be forwarded to them.

“I believe these conversations and the provision of our claims was the catalyst for the action announced last Friday,” he said.

Mr Neumann said Labor has listened to veterans and would ensure independent Senate inquiries to allow for an open and transparent examination of the issues and to establish the facts.

It is anticipated the inquiries will receive submissions and hold public hearings, and report back by June 24 this year.