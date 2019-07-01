Veterinarian to have tails wagging at birthday party

MILESTONE: Sarah Crandall, Charmaine Shilling, Dr Andrew Hemming and Sarah Haynes of Ripley Vet which is celebrating its first birthday.

THOUSANDS of sick or injured pets have been brought back to health in the past year with the help of Dr Andrew Hemming and his team at Ripley Vet.

Since setting up the practice at Ripley Town Centre in 2018, Dr Hemming has treated dogs, cats, birds, injured wildlife and even livestock.

"We have had a cow in here, which was pretty cool," Dr Hemming laughed.

"It was a pretty sick cow, but it's still doing very well to this day."

Ripley Vet opened in May 14, 2018. When Dr Hemming thinks back on the past 12 months, he finds it hard to believe just how quickly it has gone.

"It's been a crazy, busy year," he said. "But it's also been amazing.

"We are always very humbled that people entrust their animal's health and lives to us.

"I think one of the most rewarding things is getting to know everyone in the community and their pets because we want to ensure these animals are as healthy as they can possibly be, which in turn means owners are going to have their pets as long as possible."

The number of animals he sees on a daily basis has also helped his practice to grow.

"When we opened, we had five staff members, but in the past year we have added another two to the team."

Dr Hemming loves working in Ripley and makes it a priority to give back to the community who supports him.

"We do animal rescues through our own rescue organisation called Yelp for Help," he said.

"We are also trying to rehome the two kittens you see in the picture.

"We have done seminars on animal behaviour, a dental night and a first aid night. All of those have been heaps of fun and they seem to get bigger and bigger."

Dr Andrew Hemming with Arrow the cat of Ripley Vet which is celebrating its first birthday. Cordell Richardson

Dr Hemming also likes to help on a global scale too.

"Another thing we like to do, with the assistance of our clients, is to help others across the world too," he said. "When we get a dog vaccinated here, we will also vaccinate a dog in Nepal.

"If a female dog is desexed here, we provide sanitary products to a girl in Africa.

"With our Royal Canin food, when we sell a bag we help feed a child in Malawi.

"These are all causes which are very close to our hearts."

While the clinic may have officially celebrated its first birthday in May, Dr Hemming said his very busy schedule had meant the celebrations were put on hold until July.

Dr Hemming is encouraging dog owners to head down to the grass area next to Minka Place on Saturday, July 6, where a first birthday party will be held.

"We will have a doggy market where we will have lots of stall holders and exciting things for owners to come and discover with their pets," he said.

The day will also feature a best dressed and best trick competition, face painting, a colouring in competition, puppachinos, games and more.

The event will be held from 11.30am-1.30pm.

The Ripley Town Centre is located at Main St, Ripley.