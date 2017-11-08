Community

Veterans' recovery centre hopes revived

VISIT: Blair MP Shayne Neumann (left) and Shadow Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth (centre) joined CSI director Ross McLeary, Ipswich Railway sub-branch members John Dredge and Ian Dainer and CSI vice-president Michael Chapman.
VISIT: Blair MP Shayne Neumann (left) and Shadow Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth (centre) joined CSI director Ross McLeary, Ipswich Railway sub-branch members John Dredge and Ian Dainer and CSI vice-president Michael Chapman. ANDREW KORNER

OPPOSITION Veterans' Affairs spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth met with Ipswich's veteran support community yesterday to discuss pressing issues.

Members of Ipswich's RSL sub-branches, including Legacy members, were given the opportunity to question Ms Rishworth over what they viewed as major issues affecting the lives of Australia's ex-service people.

The South Australian MP took an hour to discuss matters with veteran groups at the Long Tan Room at Club Services Ipswich.

"This is an opportunity for me to hear directly from you," she told the gathering.

The high suicide rate among younger veterans was also discussed.

RSL Moreton district president Vivienne Stanbury raised the prospect of Ipswich having its own dedicated Veterans' Recovery Centre in Ipswich.

Former Blair LNP candidate Teresa Harding has formerly made the recovery centre one of her election campaign promises, with Senator Barry O'Sullivan going a step further and pledging to do his best to secure $1million in funding, even if Ms Harding wasn't elected.

Ms Harding was not elected and the centre, which was never in the Coalition's budget to start with, was never funded.

But the prospect of having a centre in Ipswich has not been forgotten.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann, who hosted the Shadow Minister yesterday, said he was still pushing the idea of a recovery centre for veterans.

Topics:  mental health suicide veterans affairs

Ipswich Queensland Times

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

42,000 NBN customers to get refund

42,000 NBN customers to get refund

A MAJOR telco will refund customers for sluggish NBN speeds after an investigation by the consumer watchdog, who has warned it is an ‘industry problem’.

Council wants $920 million from State for big infrastructure

INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: A 2015 artist impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge.

"People need to think of what's best for our community."

Queensland beaches shut down 50 times this year alone

Sharks and crocodiles have shut Qld beaches 50 times this year.

premium_icon Shock resignation of Dreamworld boss

Dreamworld has lost its parent company’s CEO — again.

Former Nine finance boss leaves leisure company

Local Partners