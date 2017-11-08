Veterans' recovery centre hopes revived

OPPOSITION Veterans' Affairs spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth met with Ipswich's veteran support community yesterday to discuss pressing issues.

Members of Ipswich's RSL sub-branches, including Legacy members, were given the opportunity to question Ms Rishworth over what they viewed as major issues affecting the lives of Australia's ex-service people.

The South Australian MP took an hour to discuss matters with veteran groups at the Long Tan Room at Club Services Ipswich.

"This is an opportunity for me to hear directly from you," she told the gathering.

The high suicide rate among younger veterans was also discussed.

RSL Moreton district president Vivienne Stanbury raised the prospect of Ipswich having its own dedicated Veterans' Recovery Centre in Ipswich.

Former Blair LNP candidate Teresa Harding has formerly made the recovery centre one of her election campaign promises, with Senator Barry O'Sullivan going a step further and pledging to do his best to secure $1million in funding, even if Ms Harding wasn't elected.

Ms Harding was not elected and the centre, which was never in the Coalition's budget to start with, was never funded.

But the prospect of having a centre in Ipswich has not been forgotten.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann, who hosted the Shadow Minister yesterday, said he was still pushing the idea of a recovery centre for veterans.