Veterans’ group backs PM commissioner move

IPSWICH defence advocate Kel Ryan has joined the chorus of organisations to welcome the appointment of a national commissioner to investigate suicides among defence personnel and veterans.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last Wednesday announced the new role would be independent, permanent, and hold similar powers to a royal commission, investigating individual cases alongside coroners in each state and territory.

The commissioner is yet to be appointed, but they will have to report to parliament within the first year.

With more than 400 known veteran suicide cases dating back to 2001, Mr Ryan said the announcement was a step forward in fighting back against the “scourge” of defence personnel taking their own lives.

“The mental health and wellbeing of transitioning veterans is impacted by financial distress, homelessness, incarceration which sometimes leads to veteran suicide,” Mr Ryan said.

“It is important that the appointed national commissioner and family advocate looks at the entire spectrum of interrelated and complex issues which impact on the wellbeing of veterans and their families.”

Mr Ryan said the transition from military to civilian life required attention, with employment and loneliness two key aspects.

He said it was important to recognise the majority of ex-service people transitioned successfully.

“We know there is some anecdotal evidence of employers not wanting to touch veterans because of this perception that they all have PTSD,” Mr Ryan said.

“That is certainly not the case and it is something we want to change.”

