Veterans declare war in fight for super

Veterans advocate and retired RAAF member Ken Stone has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the DFRDB scheme.

Veterans advocate and retired RAAF member Ken Stone has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the DFRDB scheme.

THOUSANDS of retired defence force personnel are refusing to accept the government's apologies over the Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefits Fund.

An independent investigation into the administration of the DFRDB conducted by Commonwealth Ombudsman Michael Manthorpe recently found retirees were not entitled to financial compensation, despite also being presented accounts which suggest thousands of personnel were given incorrect written and verbal information regarding how a commutation payment would be repaid.

Retired RAAF wing commander Ken Stone, who has assumed the role of veterans' advocate in the DFRDB saga, said he was now preparing for the next move in the fight for fairness.

He says more than 50,000 long-serving veterans were misinformed about the scheme as a result of "shonky" advice from the Department of Defence.

"Among other things, we dispute the independence of the Commonwealth Ombudsman and the veracity of his report, its findings and recommendation," he said.

"We also contend that subsequent apologies given by the Departmental Secretary and the Chief of the Defence Force do nothing more than confirm their culpability. A case now exists for reparations to those veterans who suffered financial detriment as a consequence."

Mr Stone's claims that veterans were deceived were backed by sections of the Ombudsman's report, released in December.

OPINION: Veteran anger understandable after long fight

Michael Manthorpe – Commonwealth Ombudsman.

In the section on historical communication, there are several reports of incorrect information being given out from 1973 onwards.

"This information helped create and reinforce a relatively widespread misunderstanding among

DFRDB members that the retirement pay reduction due to commutation would cease on

reaching life expectancy factor age," the report states.

"For example, the navy News incorrectly described commutation as a 'loan' to be

'repaid':

"A number of ADF handbooks also incorrectly described commutation as a loan to be

repaid over a person's life expectancy."

The report also detailed real life accounts, including one from an anonymous person who worked in a discharge unit whose job it was to explain the entitlements to members.

"Mr B said that, in accordance with what his predecessor trained him to say, he told members commutation was an advance on their pension and once paid back, the member would go back onto a full pension. He explained that he in turn trained the person who replaced him to do the same. Mr B estimated this incorrect information would have been provided to around 1500 people who went through his discharge unit during his employment there in two separate periods totalling four years in the 1970s and 80s."

Mr Stone went further, claiming members were deceitfully deluded into taking up the commutation in exchange for a permanent reduction in their fortnightly benefits.

"Of course, the Commonwealth Ombudsman saw things differently and determined within his report that the DFRDB Authority (and all its subsequent administrators until the current CSC) had conducted the scheme in its entirety without maladministration or deceit."

While acknowledging veterans were given incorrect information and that Defence had provided defective administration at the time, the Ombudsman's report ultimately falls back on the legal definition of the term, commutation.

"At law, commutation is not a loan, but a permanent exchange of one type of entitlement for another. The result is a permanent reduction to retirement pay," the report says.

Mr Stone has since written to PM Scott Morrison calling for just reparations for being deceived into accepting the supposed benefit of a Lump Sum Commutation.