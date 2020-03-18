Veterans competitions hit for six

CRICKET: The first official match for the new Lockyer/Ipswich veteran's combination was a valuable pre-season trial against Sunshine Coast Gold.

Lockyer/Ipswich won the encounter as part of its preparation for the competition scheduled to start after Easter.

However, veteran's play is on hold following the latest Cricket Australia directive.

Queensland and NSW Cricket Veterans have agreed to postpone the Cooper Finlay tournament until 2021, when Tamworth will be given the opportunity to host it.

Queensland had entered 11 teams in this annual event, which started in 2008.

Queensland Veteran's President Rod Rice said that unless something dramatically changes within the next month or so, "in all likelihood our local QVC Regional competition will be delayed until we receive the all clear".

The Queensland veteran's competition was scheduled to commence in the week after Easter and run through to the end of August. It involves two age groups, over 50s and over 60s, in two divisions.

QVC has in recent weeks ensured that all cricket veterans registered with QVC are aware of the preventative measures handed down by Cricket Australia, which need to be in place at cricket matches.

In the recent trial, Highfields officials produced an excellent cricket wicket with a little bit for the bowlers and coming on well for the batsmen with only rare height variations.

Sunshine Coast won the toss and batted.

Lockyer/Ipswich had its work cut out finding enough fit bowlers to fill the 45 overs but they did and restricted the Coast to 176.

Lockyer-Ipswich chased down the score with an over to spare.

"It was a good effort considering the team was missing several key players from both Lockyer and Ipswich,'' captain Graham Bichel said.

Lockyer/Ipswich's man of the match was Nev Maroske