Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Veteran talkback radio presenter Jeremy Cordeaux has been charged with drink driving for the second time in four years.
Veteran talkback radio presenter Jeremy Cordeaux has been charged with drink driving for the second time in four years.
Crime

Veteran talkback radio host charged

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Oct 2020 1:50 PM

Veteran Adelaide talkback radio presenter Jeremy Cordeaux has been charged with drink driving, but a court has heard he will fight the allegations.

Cordeaux, host of Evenings with Jeremy Cordeaux on FiveAA, had his case come before the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday.

However, he did not appear in person.

His lawyer, Michael Woods, flagged his client has a defence, and the case was adjourned until December.

"I've advised my client that he has a defence... that we wish to put to the prosecution," he said.

He is yet to enter a plea to one count of driving with excess blood alcohol.

It is the second time in four years the media personality has faced a drink driving charge.

In December on 2016, his licence was disqualified for six months after he blew 0.102 at Norwood, east of the CBD.

The 74-year-old was later convicted and fined in court.

Under South Australian law, anyone facing a drink driving charge is not required to personally front court if they are represented by a lawyer.

In a 2017 interview, Cordeaux revealed he had collected about 60 cars and had more than 25 registered and ready to drive in a purpose-built garage showroom at his eastern suburbs home.

He estimated the showroom cars were likely to be worth between $5million to $6million.

Originally published as Veteran talkback radio host charged

drink driving jeremy cordeaux

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waste company briefs council on ‘key aspects’ of incinerator

        Premium Content Waste company briefs council on ‘key aspects’ of incinerator

        News Ipswich residents are eager for more information on the proposed waste project. Council was briefed this week

        • 8th Oct 2020 1:40 PM
        Brothers stalwarts defy worrying trend in Ipswich cricket

        Premium Content Brothers stalwarts defy worrying trend in Ipswich cricket

        Cricket Seasoned club cricketers lead the way for commitment as others pick and choose when...

        • 8th Oct 2020 12:40 PM
        Next step for flood victims after settlement talks fail

        Premium Content Next step for flood victims after settlement talks fail

        News Ipswich flood victims have been dealt another blow in their class action against...

        Why 41yo L-plater was fined more than $1000

        Premium Content Why 41yo L-plater was fined more than $1000

        News A 41-year-old learner driver who stopped to let his mate relieve himself on the...