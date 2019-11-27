Veteran sprinter back in hunt for $1m dash

Malaguerra is rated a $34 chance in the Winterbottom Stakes. Picture: Getty Images

PERTH jockey Troy Turner believes Malaguerra can overcome a remarkable set of circumstances to return to Group 1 glory in Saturday's Winterbottom Stakes (1200m) at Ascot.

Winless since the 2017 Group 2 Australia Stakes at The Valley, Malaguerra was retired after a brief recent stint under Lindsey Smith.

The eight-year-old's racing days appeared over until trainer Vaughn Sigley decided to give the gelding another chance.

Turner says the Malaguerra is a much better chance than his $34 price suggests.

"He was in the paddock and he was on retirement," Turner said.

"But Vaughn Sigley - the horse was running around the paddock, doing well and looking well - he brought him into work and he was working really well.

"He ran second in a trial, then he won a trial. The horse is enjoying himself. You can't fault his work. I think they'll know he's out there on Saturday.

"We expect him to run really well.

"He's run in this race twice before and ran third last year when he got run over late."

James Cummings' Trekking is $2.80 favourite after drawing barrier four. Malaguerra will jump from 13.