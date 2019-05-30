Veteran rocker Rick Price back on tour

DON'T MISS IT: Rick Price is back and touring the country in May for his 'Rarities' tour.

DON'T MISS IT: Rick Price is back and touring the country in May for his 'Rarities' tour.

THEY say everyone is famous for 15 minutes, but one Australian musician is still going strong in his fourth decade in the industry.

There wasn't a radio station in the country that didn't have Rick Price on its playlist in the early to mid-1990s. His debut album Heaven Knows came out in 1992, spawning five hit singles that are still on air to this day, defining a generation who kept it in the charts for almost six months.

Since then Rick has toured the world, released several more albums of various styles, and is taking his most popular songs on the road across the nation.

Growing up in Beaudesert, Rick will finish the tour in Ipswich before taking the time to visit family and friends up the road in "Beauy".

"I have so many great memories of growing up there, it was a lovely thing," Rick said.

"There's a simplicity to it, a sense of community and I think a sense of safety.

"You know everyone, and they knew you. My memories are of the family band playing music at all the local dance halls, in the farming communities. We'd play on a Friday and Saturday night, and they were my favourite times."

After the success of Heaven Knows, Rick has since done numerous solo tours, music collaborations, experimentation, and lots of work as a producer.

Now based in Nashville, Rick connects his childhood with the most famous music city in America. In the last year alone, Rick has worked with Dami Im, Samantha Jade and Chris Isaak.

"I still live in Nashville for most of each year, I think the music community there is what drew me. I produce lots of music for other artists, as I love to work other musicians.

"Sometimes I'll do a folk, a jazz or a rock album, so one of the great benefits of working there is that there is an incredible pool of musicians. That's why I went there, it makes you a better musician being in that environment.

"Nashville was always primarily about country music but there are so many other styles generated now, many acts have their headquarters there," Rick added. "It's so diverse and it's really a village of people who are dedicated to making great music."

Rick's tour is called Rarities, and will feature all his hits plus some song from the "warm up" series of videos on Rick's social media pages. It is a show that has been touring all over the country.

Heaven Knows was re-released in 1993 with a bonus CD of songs that put the album back in the charts, and forms the basis of this current tour.

"If your songs are good they will always stand out, whenever you put them out. Today it's different as there is so much traffic online, it's harder to get heard. It was different in the 90s, people still bought records, now it's all downloaded.

"When I started, record companies put money into promotion, into making stars of their artists, myself included.

"I was on radio across the board all around the country, it was hard to ignore. We had massive promo machines behind us, today artists do it themselves on social media and the reach is phenomenal, but again, I do think always that good songs will stand out."

Rick Price plays The Russian Club in Wooloongabba on Thursday, Caloundra RSL on Saturday and Falvey's Grand Hotel Yamanto on Sunday in a special free show.