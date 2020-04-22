Menu
Matt Rennie OAM.
Matt Rennie OAM. Claudia Baxter
Veteran putting names to our forgotten soldiers

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
22nd Apr 2020 6:00 AM
An IPSWICH Korean War veteran admits he found it hard to come to terms with this year's obscure Dawn Service.

Matt Rennie has been participating in Anzac Day services for as long as he can remember, so holding the service at 6am rather than 4.27am was something that he had trouble getting his head around.

But he will be joining everyone else in standing out on the driveway as RSL Queensland recommended for the Light Up the Dawn service.

"I've come to realise now that this will be a service of remembrance," Mr Rennie OAM said.

"If everybody comes out to their driveway, I can go with that.

"It is totally different (this year), I've been attending Dawn Services forever - now not to have one, it pulls you up a bit.

"It's pretty sacred for most of the families in Australia."

He said he plans to take his commemorations one step further by "blasting" the Last Post from his balcony.

Matt Rennie laying poppies at the Ipswich Cemetary for Remembrance Day. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times
Mr Rennie fought in the war in the early 1950s before he was wounded in action - a bullet went through the back of his helmet and into his head.

He was knocked out and required stitches but was very lucky to be alive.

"It spun me around a bit," he said.

"Had it been a couple of centimetres the other way, I wouldn't have been here."

He was deployed to several other countries after that before finishing his time in the Army at Wacol in 1961.

He now spends his time researching the 72 Ipswich soldiers currently buried in unmarked graves at the Ipswich cemetery and ensuring they get the recognition they deserve for their service to the country.

They would have returned from war with what is now considered severe PTSD, but back then the solution was to put them in a mental hospital until they died, he said.

Mr Rennie has dedicated a lot of his free time to making sure those buried in the unmarked graves get the recognition they deserve.
Mr Rennie has dedicated a lot of his free time to making sure those buried in the unmarked graves get the recognition they deserve. Claudia Baxter

"Having a military background, I would hate to be treated the same way these fellows were," he said.

He has already memorialised more than 40 of the soldiers in Ipswich, but said there are plenty more out, such as in Goodna, that would need someone to show the same level of interest and research.

"I've just got to make sure that the 72 we have buried here in Ipswich, no matter where they came from, are recognised," he said.

"The only way I can do that is to find the names, have a plaque made for them and put them on the walls of the cemetery."

