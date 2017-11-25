Menu
QLD VOTES: Veteran pollie doubts Hanson win in Lockyer

SURE THING: LNP candidate Jim McDonald with retiring Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss.
Helen Spelitis
FOR one politician the contest for the seat widely considered One Nation's best shot at winning a spot in the parliament has been misjudged.

Lockyer is a key battleground in this election and the standoff is widely expected to be between the LNP and One Nation.

But Federal politician Labor Blair MP Shayne Neumann says tonight might shock the state with Labor's candidate taking the second spot, after The Greens preferences are distributed.

Lockyer is traditionally a safe LNP seat. The party has won the past two elections with a comfortable margin and is again fielding a strong candidate, endorsed by retiring MP Ian Rickuss.

Lockyer is widely considered to be One Nation's strongest chance of securing a seat.

It was contested by Pauline Hanson in 2015 where she came in a close second in front of the Labor Party, although Mr Rickuss won comfortably.

As a former police officer and local councillor, the LNP's challenger Jim McDonald is a popular candidate who has been campaigning since his pre-selection in February.

"The LNP are running a strong candidate in Jim McDonald and he's been on the ground a long time, working hard," Mr Neumann said. "The One Nation candidate is a blow-in. He's not local. I don't think he will poll as well as people think; he's certainly no Pauline.

"The surprise in Lockyer is the feisty campaign run by Nicole Lincoln, the Labor candidate. She has run a good campaign.

"Everyone has talked about this being a contest between the LNP and One Nation but the contest in Lockyer might be a more traditional LNP versus Labor vote."

The redistribution of electoral boundaries earlier this year meant some booths, such as those in the Lowood and Fernvale areas which have previously supported Labor, are now included in the traditionally conservative seat.

Mr Neumann says this, combined with The Greens' preference flow to Labor, will likely see a three-way tussle emerge between One Nation, the LNP and Labor.

Mr Neumann expects the LNP to win this seat, not One Nation.

liberal party lockyer valley one nation qldelection2017 shayne neumann

Ipswich Queensland Times
