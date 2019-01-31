Menu
The veteran had been using cannabis in various forms. (File picture)
Cannabis cookies used for chronic pain

by Gerard Cockburn
31st Jan 2019 3:02 PM
AN ARMY veteran has narrowly avoided jail after being caught growing medical cannabis.

Harold Pedro Floridis today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to possessing over 500g of marijuana.

The former Australian Defence Force member was charged with producing and supplying a dangerous drug, and having equipment that was intended to cultivate cannabis.

The court heard Floridis was using the drug in the form of cookies, butter and cannabis oil to self-medicate his chronic arthritic pain.

He had set up a hydroponic crop at his Gold Coast residence, and 1.23kg of the drug valued at about $13,000 was found when police raised the property.

"Break the law, you run the risk of going to prison," Judge Julie Ryrie said.

Floridis received a three-year probation order and was told one more slip-up would result in his going to prison.

Floridis was also ordered by the court to undergo further physical and psychiatric treatment for his chronic pain.

Cannabis use for medicinal purposes has been approved for use in Queensland, but only under strict conditions and in consultation with a doctor.

