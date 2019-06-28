Veteran Ipswich business closes its doors without a peep

HA Manufacturers on Berry Street has closed down.

A VETERAN Ipswich business has closed its doors without so much as a peep to the public.

HA Manufacturers, formerly at 104 Berry St, Yamanto has been closed and abandoned for more than a month now, mail, newspapers building up, a lock on the gates and signs for a recent auction adorning the fence.

The building, owned by the HA Manufacturers proprietors Davin and Janine Geck was purchased in 2007 for $750,000.

It has been on the market since May 23 and is now priced at $698,000, according to CoreLogic data.

The business was established more than 27 years ago, and the only evidence of its closure is the abandoned building and a poor Google review.

"Contracted this company in April to build a carport,” it reads.

"Have paid two progress payments and have had no contact since early May. After trying to contact them with no response to my calls, I went to their place of business on Monday to find out they have gone into liquidation.

"Money gone and no carport.”

Two Facebook pages relating to the business have been shut down, however a website remains.

"From start to finish you can expect a first class service, a team member will meet you onsite and take the time to listen to exactly what you need, they will suggest some ideas and options and educate you on the best way to go about your project as well as help solve any problems,” their 'About Us' section reads.

"Unlike other companies, HA Manufacturers staff have real building experience and knowledge.”

The QT has made every effort to contact Davin and Janine Geck, as well as the selling agent.