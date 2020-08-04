Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Veteran homeless stats ‘a national disgrace’

Andrew Korner
4th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW RESEARCH shows thousands of Australian ex-service personnel are battling homelessness.

The University of NSW report showed 5800 ex-servicemen and women had been homeless over a 12-month period, due to factors including poverty, substance abuse and mental health problems.

The finding has prompted Member for Blair Shayne Neumann to call for urgent intervention from the Federal Government on the issue.

The report also identified factors specific to veterans, including relationship breakdowns, being medically discharged from the Australian Defence Force and being unemployed for more than three months after leaving the ADF.

"It's a national disgrace that so many people who have risked their lives for our country are homeless," Mr Neumann said.

"We have a special obligation to support our veterans and help them put a roof over their heads.

"Australians would be shocked at the number of people who march on Anzac Day and sleep in the same street that night."

While mainstream homelessness services may be able to help those experiencing short-term homelessness, the study found chronically homeless veterans needed tailored policies and services around permanent and supported accommodation.

RSL Queensland has reported a 26 per cent increase in demand for their veteran homelessness program year on year.

australian defence force ex-defence force personnel homelessness shayne neumann

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springfield Lakes agent ripped off $100k from trust account

        premium_icon Springfield Lakes agent ripped off $100k from trust account

        News An estate agent has been handed a four-month suspended jail sentence for misusing his company’s trust account.

        Langer Cup livestreaming: Round 2 preview

        premium_icon Langer Cup livestreaming: Round 2 preview

        Rugby League Langer Cup round 2 livestreaming will continue tomorrow and subscribers will be...

        Women’s shelter get’s a much needed makeover

        premium_icon Women’s shelter get’s a much needed makeover

        News Kind donations makes women’s shelter’s renovation dreams a reality

        How a school turned an unwanted dog into most loved student

        premium_icon How a school turned an unwanted dog into most loved student

        Education JACKSON the Labrador was on the table to be euthanased when a school stepped in and...