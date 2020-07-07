Veteran groups in $90,000 announcement

IPSWICH veteran support organisations will share in more than $90,000 in funding from the Federal Government.

Among the region’s RSLs to be included in the grants are those in Ipswich, Ipswich Railway, Esk and Toogoolawah.

Six ex-service organisations and other veteran groups in the Blair electorate will share in the $93,283, as part of the Building Excellence in Support and Training (BEST) grants program.

In the latest round of the program, the Veterans’ Advocacy Community of Practice Brisbane West Incorporated and Moreton District PAWS Management both received grants.

Federal member for Blair Shayne Neumann.

Federal Member for Blair and Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs And Defence Personnel Shayne Neumann said ESOs, community organisations and other local veteran groups played a crucial role in supporting the health and wellbeing of the defence and veteran communities.

“BEST grants are an important way to assist ESOs provide welfare and advocacy services, and to support veterans and their families seeking compensation and other assistance,” he said.

Mr Neumann said feedback from some veteran groups was that BEST grants had not increased for a long time and he called on the Government to increase the level of funding in future rounds.

“Many ESOs are volunteer run and struggle to fund vital welfare and advocacy services for local veterans,” he said.

“We know the veteran support system can be complex and difficult to navigate, and that many veterans and their families rely on these organisations to access the payments and other support they need.”