Veteran frustrated with process to receive recognition

RECOGNITION: Former Australian Army Private Frank Edwards received a Unit Citation for Gallantry - Coral and Balmoral for his service in the Vietnam War. Cordell Richardson

AN Australian Army veteran has been recognised for the role he played in one of the most significant conflicts in the Vietnam War, more than 50 years after the fact.

Leichhardt retiree Frank Edwards was relieved to finally receive a Unit Citation for Gallantry this month for his involvement in the Battles of Fire Support Bases Coral and Balmoral in May 1968.

Mr Edwards was a truck driver who spent 13 months in Vietnam serving in the Australian Army as a part of the 1st Australian Civil Affairs Unit and the 2 Transport Platoon RAASC.

He was based at Coral and spent his 21st birthday there.

The honour comes after what he said was a frustrating process over the course of several months in which he was initially knocked back.

It wasn't until he submitted a statutory declaration signed by someone he had served with in Vietnam that he got it over the line.

Mr Edwards, who is terminally ill with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, said it was time he could not afford to waste.

The 71-year-old said it was an unnecessary process that veterans shouldn't have to go through, considering the Australian Army held records of his service.

"It's good to be recognised,” he said.

"But this is the same garbage we've had to go through ever since we came home from Vietnam.

"Everything that you get you have to fight hammer and tong to get.

"It took 50-odd years to be recognised.”

He wanted the Department of Defence to make it easier for veterans like him to be recognised without feeling like they were acting like a nuisance.

"I'd like to see something change,” he said.

"Why do you have to prove everything all the time right down to the last dot?

"They knew where you were. They make you feel low. You've got to prove everything all the time.”

A Department of Defence spokesperson said due to the number of applications received annually for awards and citations, there can be a delay of months before a response is received.

"Due to the pace and intensity of the battles, there were many instances of members being directed to Area of Operations SURFERS from units, in addition to those substantively deployed with 1st Australian Task Force (Forward),” they said.

"As a result, there is no single list of all Australian Military members present at the battles.

"In some circumstances, veterans are asked to provide a statutory declaration stating that they were at the battles.

"Veterans can call 1800 DEFENCE (1800 333 362) or visit www.defence.gov.au/medals for more information.”