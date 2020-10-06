Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Raymond Jan-Napaire Morseau pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 22 charges.
Raymond Jan-Napaire Morseau pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 22 charges.
News

Veteran crim jumped from moving car to escape police

Ross Irby
6th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PURSUED by police in a country town, the driver slowed then jumped from his still-moving green ute and ran.

A passer-by had to get into the car to stop it.

The offender, Raymond Jan-Napaire Morseau, 37, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 22 charges including two offences of failing to stop.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Morseau had an extensive criminal history of 10 pages that included drug offences, and a suspended two-year jail sentence in 2015 for assault, wilful damage and unlawful crimes.

Mr Tsoi said the most serious offences of the 22 listed for sentence were charges of disqualified driving, failing to stop and possession of dangerous drugs.

He said that on January 12 last year, Morseau was behind the wheel of a green ute in Lowood when police saw the driver go through a stop sign.

Police activated lights and sirens but Morseau did not stop and drove through a car park then out onto another street.

He turned left then was seen to jump from the ute which continued to roll away, with a bystander getting in to stop it.

Mr Tsoi said Morseau ran off and was chased by officers on foot.

When caught he was found to be unsteady on his feet, affected by an intoxicating substance, eyes glazed and sweating profusely.

Police viewed his behaviour as being “fraught with danger” and sought a jail term.

Upon realisation that he faces going to jail, Morseau sought for his sentence to be adjourned.

Magistrate Andy Cridland granted the adjournment with the sentence to be finalised on October 28.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.

ipswichcourt
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Ipswich Force triumphant in U14 Championships

        Premium Content REPLAY: Ipswich Force triumphant in U14 Championships

        Basketball Watch replays of all the games from today's Basketball Queensland State Under-14 Girls Championships.

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote

        • 6th Oct 2020 5:03 AM
        Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        Premium Content Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        News Tax cuts to be brought forward in historic budget

        • 6th Oct 2020 4:56 AM
        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side would emerge a clear winner if the election was held today