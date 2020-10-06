Veteran crim jumped from moving car to escape police

PURSUED by police in a country town, the driver slowed then jumped from his still-moving green ute and ran.

A passer-by had to get into the car to stop it.

The offender, Raymond Jan-Napaire Morseau, 37, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 22 charges including two offences of failing to stop.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Morseau had an extensive criminal history of 10 pages that included drug offences, and a suspended two-year jail sentence in 2015 for assault, wilful damage and unlawful crimes.

Mr Tsoi said the most serious offences of the 22 listed for sentence were charges of disqualified driving, failing to stop and possession of dangerous drugs.

He said that on January 12 last year, Morseau was behind the wheel of a green ute in Lowood when police saw the driver go through a stop sign.

Police activated lights and sirens but Morseau did not stop and drove through a car park then out onto another street.

He turned left then was seen to jump from the ute which continued to roll away, with a bystander getting in to stop it.

Mr Tsoi said Morseau ran off and was chased by officers on foot.

When caught he was found to be unsteady on his feet, affected by an intoxicating substance, eyes glazed and sweating profusely.

Police viewed his behaviour as being “fraught with danger” and sought a jail term.

Upon realisation that he faces going to jail, Morseau sought for his sentence to be adjourned.

Magistrate Andy Cridland granted the adjournment with the sentence to be finalised on October 28.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.