Harry M Miller has passed away.
Entertainment legend Harry M. Miller dies

by Nick Bond
5th Jul 2018 8:10 AM

VETERAN Australian celebrity manager Harry M. Miller has died at the age of 84.

The manager, promoter and publicist represented a colourful and often controversial collection of public figures throughout his career, including Lindy Chamberlain and Judy Moran.

His career achievements were many and varied: He brought some of the world's biggest acts to Australia in the 1960s including The Rolling Stones and Beach Boys. He's also credited with discovering a 16-year-old Marcia Hines in Boston, flying her to Australia to star in his production of Hair - a role that kickstarted her career down under.

In 1992, Miller produced the national arena production of stage musical Jesus Christ Superstar, which became a massive hit with an all-star cast including John Farnham, Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens.

 

Harry M Miller was the man behind some of Australian entertainment’s biggest success stories.
He retired in 2009 and in 2011 revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

His agency, which represents stars such as TV host Osher Gunsberg and horse trainer Gai Waterhouse, says the "visionary" agent and theatrical producer died peacefully in Sydney on Wednesday.

"By his side were his long term partner Simmone Logue, daughters Justine, Brook and Lauren and their mother Wendy," his business HMMG said in a statement on Thursday.

