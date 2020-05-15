Vet shares top tips to keep your pets calm during fireworks

WITH a colourful fireworks display set to light up the night sky over Ipswich tonight, one Ipswich vet has shared some tips on how people can keep their dogs calm during the loud bangs.

Many pets find the sudden loud noises stressful and scary, often showing signs of distress such as panting, trembling or even running away.

Dr Andrew Hemming from the Ripley Veterinary Hospital said the best thing to do was to put your animal in a quiet part of the house.

"The best thing you can do is ensure your pet is in a safe environment, somewhere they can't escape from or injure themselves," he said.

"They should also be in a room where the sound levels are as low as possible.

"There are decibel apps which you can download onto your phone so you can determine where the quietest room in your house is.

"If your dog is in a kennel, you can throw a few towels or blankets over the top and that will help to dampen the noise."

The fireworks display will be happening tonight at 7.30pm at the Ipswich Showgrounds to mark the Ipswich Show public holiday.