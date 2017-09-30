'Very, very soon': ALP steps up in Jordan ahead of election

THE state election is to be called 'very very soon' and candidates for the seat of Jordan are already lining up to have a crack at one of the newest seats in Queensland.

ALP candidate Charis Mullen today opened her offices at Springfield, amid new excitement surrounding a 2018 election date.

Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni this week said the election would be called "very, very soon" but the date the state will head to the polls is yet to be set.

Ms Mullen joins independent candidate and Springfield real estate principal Steve Hodgson and Greens candidate Steven Purcell.

Greenbank resident Dr Duncan Murray has been endorsed by the Liberal National Party as the candidate for the new seat.

The new seat was one of four across added across the state ahead of the next state election and encompasses Springfield, Augustine Heights, Greenbank and Camira and south to Lyons and Undullh and also takes in parts of the Bundamba, Inala, Algester, Lockyer and Logan electorates.

Ms Mullen spent almost ten years working in key government roles where she had direct influence on policy formulation and development of government programs.

For the last four years, she has worked for a trade union, leading campaigns to assist working people secure better wage outcomes and conditions in their workplaces.

Ms Mullen said she had four key policies in her campaign for Jordan; investing in front-line services, delivering on infrastructure, assisting with cost of living and creating more local jobs.

"I know that every dollar counts for local families. I'll always be on the side of local families, finding ways to make things that little bit easier," she said.

"Generating more local jobs in our region is a key priority for me - attracting those industries that will continue to grow and provide better employment opportunities for locals now and for our young people into the future.

"I also believe that pressure particularly on road infrastructure can be relieved with a greater focus on creating more local employment in the region.

"I know how government and the Parliament operate and how to get things done. If elected, I will hit the ground running because there is no time for "training wheels" in this growing and dynamic electorate."

Those living in the suburbs of Jordan probably already know Ms Mullen as she has spent the last six months knocking on doors, visiting train stations and calling into homes, meeting with community organisations, sporting clubs, local church groups, school P&Cs and small businesses.

Despite getting in early, Ms Mullen said she couldn't say when the election would be called.

"I appreciate that there is a lot of speculation at the moment - and only the Premier knows the answer to that," she said,

"If and when the election is called will really mark the continuation of the strong campaign that Labor launched in the seat of Jordan almost six months ago."