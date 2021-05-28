Menu
As she received her first dose of AstraZeneca this morning, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath promised the vaccination rollout would soon be expanded.
Health

‘Very soon’: Vaccinations to be expanded to those aged 40-49

by Hayden Johnson
28th May 2021 10:07 AM
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid a growing COVID outbreak in Victoria.

Ms D'Ath, 50, received the jab in Redcliffe on Friday morning, and is encouraging other people over 50 to book in an appointment with their GP.

She also said vaccinations would "very soon" be expanded to people aged between 40-49.

Queensland recorded no new cases of community transmission, however Ms D'Ath is warning people to remain vigilant as Victoria grapples with its latest outbreak.

She is urging people to do the right thing in entering Queensland and said police would be conducting random checks to insure those crossing the border had not come from Victoria.

