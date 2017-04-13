Very sad loss of a cancer warrior

I WRITE on behalf of Cancer Council Queensland to express our deep sadness at the passing of 25-year-old Emma Betts last weekend.

The world has lost one of its bravest and most beautiful cancer warriors.

Emma was diagnosed with terminal melanoma in 2013, aged 21, and dedicated her life to raising awareness of skin cancer prevention and early detection.

Emma was the author of Dear Melanoma, a blog documenting her life with cancer and the tribulations of treatment for advanced disease.

On behalf of CCQ, we convey our deepest sympathies to Emma's husband Serge, her parents, Leon and Tamra, her family and friends.

Emma, your legacy will live on.

Harps play at Heaven's Gate. Vale.

Chris McMillan, CEO, Cancer Council Queensland